Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel has shared that co-star Emilia Clarke defended her when a fellow actor on set attempted to shame a “revealing outfit”.

The actress joined the cast in season three, and became good friends with Clarke in real-life as they shared scenes often.

However, Clarke was forced to comfort Emmanuel, who played Missandei, after the “incident” with a co-star. Speaking to Vogue, Emmanuel said: “[Emilia] and I always looked out for each other. If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way.”

She added: “For example, in my first season, my costume was pretty revealing, and there was an incident with a supporting actor who made a comment about it on set – I mean, typical – and Emilia straightaway had my back.”

“It got handled,” she said conclusively.

Emmanuel also addressed the backlash towards the shocking death of Missandei in the finale season after fans stressed that Missandei was one of the only person of colour on the show causing her exit to spark further debates about race in television.

“It definitely caused me to reflect a lot more – about race and diversity more generally,” she said.

“At the end of the day, if there’s ever a show on the level of Game of Thrones again, representation has to be part of the conversation from the beginning. That way, there’s no single person who has to represent every other person of colour.”

Meanwhile, casting has begun on a new Game of Thrones prequel series entitled House of the Dragon.

HBO confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly, detailing the upcoming show would be based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, which takes place 300 years before the events of the TV series.