It turns out the ending to ‘Game of Thrones’ was heavily hinted at in Seasons 1 and 2

Warning: major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 below

Attentive viewers have suggested the conclusion to Game of Thrones was previewed in particular moments from Seasons 1 and 2.

The character who ends up taking the Iron Throne is Bran Stark after Queen Daenerys is killed by Jon Snow as punishment for her incineration of King’s Landing. Some GOT fans believe Bran and Daenerys’ fates were shown or heavily hinted at in previous episodes.

In the first episode of Season 1, Ned Stark beheads Will, a member of the Night’s Watch who failed to return to Castle Black and warn his fellow men about the White Walkers.

Ned recited the oath of execution before killing Will: “In the name of Robert of the House Baratheon. First of His Name, King of the Andals and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, and Protector of the Realm, I, Eddard of the House Stark, Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North, sentence you to die.”

The camera cuts to Bran – not Jon – who is stood behind him as Ned says: “‘King of the Andals and the First Men”.

Was that a big hint that Bran was always destined for the throne instead of his older ‘brother’?

Elsewhere, in episode 10 of Season 2 Daenerys has a vision of herself approaching the Iron Throne, although the one in the vignette is in a desolate scene covered in what appears to be snow.

As The Independent reports, fans think this was a premonition of her murder next to the throne at the hands of Jon Snow, since the appearance of “snow” came to be the ashes of the burnt city – and snow, well, has its other obvious connotations.

