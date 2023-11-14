NewsTV News

‘Game Of Thrones’ famous trees are to be destroyed

The Dark Hedges near Armoy in Northern Ireland are a tourist attraction

By Charlotte Krol
'Game Of Thrones' trees used for the King's Road in the TV series
The Dark Hedges in Armoy, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. CREDIT: Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A number of trees on an avenue in Northern Ireland that was used in the filming of Game Of Thrones are set to be destroyed.

The Dark Hedges, a tunnel of beech trees near Armoy in County Antrim, became a popular tourist attraction after being featuring in the hit HBO series as part of series’ fictional King’s Road.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed to BBC News yesterday (November 13) that “essential tree safety works” would begin at the site the Bregagh Road next week.

It follows a recent report that found that the majority of the trees are in a poor state. 11 trees on the route were in a poor condition and could pose a potential risk to the public.

DfI said that removal and remedial works on the privately owned land will start on Monday (November 20).

The Dark Hedges
‘Game Of Thrones’ fans take photographs of one another as they visit The Dark Hedges. CREDIT: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Officials for the department said that the work will remove six of the trees, with their stump retained, as well as remedial work carried out on four trees. The trees were planted to line the Bregagh Road to Gracehill House, which was built in about 1775, and only 86 remain of the original 150.

Many of the trees are considered past maturity, meaning that branch breakages are likely. Storms in recent years have also brought some of the trees down.

Meanwhile, in other Game Of Thrones news, HBO has shared an update on the series’ various unannounced spin-offs, saying that none of them are “close to a green light”.

