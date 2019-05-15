‘Game of Thrones’ fans are convinced that the White Walkers could still play a big role

Could they return?

Game Of Thrones fans are speculating that we might have not seen the end of the White Walkers, after a previous season showed their true potential.

The icy warriors met an unexpected end at the beginning of this final season – when Arya Stark plunged her dagger into the Night King and killed all of the White Walkers as a direct result.

But as some fans have pointed out on Reddit, that doesn’t account for the sons of Craster who were supposedly turned into White Walkers.

Although a minor player in the show, we learned in season two that Craster had been leaving his newborn sons, a product of incest, out in the woods for the White Walkers to take. His sacrifice look extra significance in season three after Sam and Gilly escaped Craster’s Keep with Gilly’s baby as a White Walker came to take the infant.

Although the theory gets pretty complex, the main details that emerged on Reddit can be seen here.

“As we know, GRRM’s writing is often influenced by the works of famous historical writers, as well as history itself. When I was reading about Gilly, I came to understand that her name originates from the real-life plant known as gilliflower/gillyflower,” it states.

“Gilliflower is mentioned in Shakespeare’s ‘A Winter’s Tale’, in which they are cross-fertilized by humans, rather than by Nature: I have heard it said/There is an art which in their piedness shares/With great creating Nature … I’ll not put/The dibble in earth to set one slip of them’.”

It concludes: “I’m almost certain that this is a subtle clue that might strengthen a suggestion that Gilly and Little Sam have White Walker blood in their veins. It also made me wonder whether the NK came to Bran/3ER at Winterfell not to kill him, but to take ownership of his property – namely Little Sam.”

Meanwhile, the final ever episode of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday – and it seems like Dany’s time could finally be up.

Whatever the ending may be, it seems that not all fans will be entirely on board. This week’s penultimate episode received the lowest audience ranking of the entire show, after Daenyrys Targaryen ordered Drogon to torch King’s Landing – resulting in hundreds of deaths.

A Rotten Tomatoes ranking for the episode reveals a low rating of 49% – making it the lowest rated episode in the show’s history.

But fans won’t have too long to wait until they return to Westeros – a prequel is believed to already be in the works.