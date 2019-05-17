‘Game Of Thrones’ fans believe they know who will take the Iron Throne in season 8’s finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Game of Thrones are speculating about a theory on who will take the Iron Throne ahead of Season 8’s finale.

One prophecy that everyone keeps coming back to is The Prince That Was Promised.

Throughout the fantasy saga, it has been believed that the warrior Azor Ahai would be reincarnated and take down the The Long Night by killing The Night King.

Many thought this was fulfilled after Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who plunged her sword into the Night King’s heart, protecting her brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

But there is another theory circulating the web, which claims that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is actually the last antagonist of the show, and needs to be killed in order for the prophecy to come true.

They also point out the fact that Arya Stark’s Valyrian Steel dagger was not a flaming sword as mentioned In A Clash Of Kings, when Melisandre tells Ser Davos: “There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world.

“In this dread hour, a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.”

With this in mind, many fans believe that Daenerys is the monster who needs to be taken down, after she was last seen flying over Kings Landing on Drogon, torching the Westerosi capital and killing thousands of innocent bystanders in a savage massacre.

Ahead of the show’s finale on Sunday, a petition for HBO to remake it has reached 455,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult recently revealed that he auditioned for the part of Jon Snow in the show.