NewsTV News

‘Game Of Thrones’ fans divided over new prequel spin-off: “I think the Dunk and Egg series will flop”

‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ is officially moving forward at HBO

By Adam Starkey
House Of The Dragon
King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and his baby son. CREDIT: HBO/Sky

HBO has announced that production is moving forward on a new Game Of Thrones prequel spin-off, titled A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set 90 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg).

A synopsis for the series (via Variety) reads: “A century before the events of Game Of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

Advertisement

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin will write and executive produce the series, alongside Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon veterans Ira Parker, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis.

While some are excited to see a lighter side of Westeros, others are concerned the potential tone switch might not appeal to fans of Game Of Thrones or House Of The Dragon.

“Tbh I think the Dunk and Egg series will flop,” one user wrote. “It doesn’t have dragons, it barely has any magical or political element, I don’t think the knights stuff is enough for the audience to be as excited as they are about GOT or HOTD.”

Another wrote: “Me and the other 3 Dunk and Egg stans celebrating the news.”

Advertisement

You can check out more reactions below.

Martin has published three novellas in the Dunk and Egg series: The Hedge Knight in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003 and 2010’s The Mystery Knight.

This will be the second Game Of Thrones prequel series following House Of The Dragon, which charts the war of succession within House Targaryen. The show was renewed for a second season last year, which is currently in production.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement