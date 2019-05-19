It comes after 'The Bells' became the lowest-rated episode in the show's history
Dissatisfied Game of Thrones fans have been signing a petition calling on HBO to remake the hit TV show’s final season – with signatures now reaching the one million mark.
The penultimate episode of the fantasy series’ eighth season aired on Sunday evening (May 12). ‘The Bells’ saw Daenerys Targaryen order Drogon to torch King’s Landing – resulting in thousands of deaths.
As star Lena Headey revealed that she wasn’t entirely on board with Cersei Lannister’s exit, many viewers have also aired their frustrations over the show’s direction. As a result, the latest episode has become the show’s lowest-rated of all time.
A Change.org petition set up by a disappointed fan has since hit out at Thrones writers. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition page reads.
“This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”
One supporter of the petition described the new GoT as “abysmal”, while another posted: “This isn’t subverting expectation, it’s just really bad television.”
The creator of the petition, known as Dylan D, has now spoken out about the petition online. In a post, Dylan wrote: “I haven’t heard from anyone HBO-related. I don’t think people can reasonably expect HBO to completely remake the season, or any part of this particular series…It costs a fortune to shoot one episode, and I think most signers understand that.
“…As Heath Ledger’s Joker once said, ‘It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.’ And I think this message is one of frustration and disappointment at its core.”
Dylan continued: “I didn’t make this petition to be an entitled, whiny fan. I made it because I was immensely disappointed and needed to vent. Do I have a solution? I’ve got plenty of ideas, but no, I’m not a Hollywood writer. But you don’t need to be a mechanic to know your car is broken.”
The last ever episode of Game of Thrones airs this Sunday (May 19), with its official trailer teasing an epic finale.