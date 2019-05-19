It comes after 'The Bells' became the lowest-rated episode in the show's history

Dissatisfied Game of Thrones fans have been signing a petition calling on HBO to remake the hit TV show’s final season – with signatures now reaching the one million mark.

The penultimate episode of the fantasy series’ eighth season aired on Sunday evening (May 12). ‘The Bells’ saw Daenerys Targaryen order Drogon to torch King’s Landing – resulting in thousands of deaths.

As star Lena Headey revealed that she wasn’t entirely on board with Cersei Lannister’s exit, many viewers have also aired their frustrations over the show’s direction. As a result, the latest episode has become the show’s lowest-rated of all time.

A Change.org petition set up by a disappointed fan has since hit out at Thrones writers. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition page reads.