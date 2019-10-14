The season 8 ending was widely criticised upon its release

Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall has admitted that the controversial season 8 finale of the show was “really rushed”.

The ending was met with widespread criticism upon its airing, and many cast and crew members have since commented on the controversial topic.

Last week, Marshall described the backlash to the finale as being “unavoidable”, and he’s now expanded on his comments.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Marshall said it was difficult to question the motives and methods of Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, but did have his own thoughts on how the finale played out.

“It’s very difficult to second guess those guys because they are geniuses and they have done such an amazing job,” he said.

“Inevitably, I would’ve taken a different approach to directing. One of the greatest experiences I had with working on both those episodes was that they were so open to bringing my ideas, particularly about battle scenes and how battles worked. I would’ve definitely added my strategy and knowledge to that.”

He then appeared to agree with a lot of the criticism”I kind of agree with a lot of the criticism that it was really rushed. Everyone ended up where they were meant to end up but they got there in a little bit of a rush in the end.

Game of Thrones came to an end back in May with a controversial final episode. In the wake of the finale airing, over a million fans signed a petition for it to be re-made, while star Alfie Allen said that he was “pissed off” by the online backlash.