‘Game of Thrones’ finally reveals whether Drogon ate Daenerys

Game of Thrones has finally cleared up the mystery of whether Drogon ate Daenerys Targaryen after her death in the show’s final season.

The divisive show finale ‘The Iron Throne’ proved to be a dramatic end for Dany, with the Mother of Dragons completing her full descent into madness before being killed by her Jon Snow.

But immediately after her death, fans questioned whether her beloved dragon Drogon was about to eat her body, after he flew off with it towards the sea.

Now, showrunner David Benioff has ended the mystery. Speaking in a making-of documentary that features on season eight’s DVD, Benioff confirms that Drogon didn’t eat Dany’s body after all.

When Emilia Clarke shared her concerns over the theory, Benioff told her: “Drogon’s not going to eat you.

“He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?”

Meanwhile, a newly unearthed deleted scene from season 8 adds more context to Sansa and Tyrion’s roles in the Battle of Winterfell.

Recently, a newly unearthed cut also revealed the ‘real’ reason for Daenerys’ notorious rampage in the show’s finale.