‘Game Of Thrones’: George R.R. Martin tried to get a part in ‘The Red Wedding’ episode

He campaigned to "die horribly"

Charlotte Krol
Writer George R. R. Martin, winner of Outstanding Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones', attends IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018 on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

The author of the Game Of Thrones books has revealed he tried to secure a cameo in the HBO TV adaptation’s infamous ‘The Red Wedding’ episode.

George R.R. Martin wrote in his blog last week that he asked producers if he could “die horribly” in the bloody scene but was told he’d be too distracting for viewers.

“I also campaigned to die horribly at the Red Wedding, which seemed only fair since I was responsible for it,” Martin wrote, “but it was felt that my presence in that powerful, wrenching, bloody scene might have taken the viewers out of the moment. Fair enough. And not wrong.”

The American author may well have jolted viewers, though as FlickeringMyth notes some makeup trickery and costume disguise would have done the job.

Episode nine of the series’ third season, officially titled The Rains of Castamere, saw the gruesome murders of several of Game Of Thrones‘ (technically, A Song Of Ice And Fire’s) key characters. The episode is centred on the wedding of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey during which Robb Stark, members of his family and his banner-men are massacred.

In other news, Martin has hinted that his A Song Of Ice and Fire book series will end differently to the Game Of Thrones TV show.

The HBO show overtook the book series years ago. Martin’s latest novel, A Dance With Dragons, was released back in 2011 and is the fifth in a total of seven planned installments.

