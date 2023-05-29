‘Game Of Thrones’: HBO unsure whether Jon Snow spin-off can “go all the way”

An HBO executive has shared doubts of whether the Jon Snow spin-off series of Game Of Thrones can “go all the way” to air.

Last year, the currently unnamed series was first announced by HBO, with Thrones star Emilia Clarke then seemingly confirming that Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow for the sequel.

Harington then fuelled the rumour mill when discussing the possibility of a sequel in an interview early this year, but HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi has now cast doubt over the possibility of it making it to air.

“We’re just working deeply with the writers to get it in shape for potential greenlight, but at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way,” Orsi said (via Deadline).

Discussing potential plot lines of the show at a Game Of Thrones convention last year, Harington said: “I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” adding of his character: “At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that’s interesting.”

Elsewhere in the Game Of Thrones universe, HBO announced this year that production is moving forward on a new prequel spin-off, titled A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, the series is set 90 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg).

A synopsis for the series (via Variety) reads: “A century before the events of Game Of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

This will be the second Game Of Thrones prequel series following House Of The Dragon, which charts the war of succession within House Targaryen. The show was renewed for a second season last year, which is currently in production and due to arrive in summer 2024.