The revelation came in the show's new behind-the-scenes documentary.

Game of Thrones creators did everything they could to avoid leaks of the final season, including bringing in decoy characters to confuse would-be leakers.

HBO have aired a new documentary titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. The two-hour special contains a range of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of season 8 of the popular TV series.

One thing The Last Watch revealed was how the show’s creators invited completely unrelated characters from previous seasons to set for the final dragon pit sequence to confuse would-be leakers.

Some of these included Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) and The Waif (Faye Marsay), who both haven’t been in Game of Thrones since season 6, and in the documentary they’re seen made up and in costume during the final season.

Elsewhere in the documentary, a clip sees Kit Harrington break down in tears as he discovers that his character, Jon Snow, would dramatically kill his on-screen love interest, Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke).

Harrington had reportedly refused to read the script prior to the table reading so that he could have a true emotional reaction. That reaction saw the actor cover his face and burst into tears when he learned his character’s fate. Sitting opposite to Harrington, Clarke slid under the table, cowering, as the scene was read to them.

Meanwhile, A new Game of Thrones petition has been launched to benefit a charity in honour of Emilia Clarke and her character Daenerys Targaryen.

Reddit user ‘elle_ellaria’ started a JustGiving page to honour “Emilia Clarke & her battle through 2 brain aneurysms to bring us Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, one of the most iconic characters in TV history.”