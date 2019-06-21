Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister actor is swapping fantasy for ’80s Hollywood in new TV role

No more sibling incest!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has signed up for his first TV role since the conclusion to Game of Thrones.

The actor, who portrayed Jaime Lannister in the hit fantasy series, has been confirmed to star in Gone Hollywood, a new FX show about young agents navigating the ’80s movie industry (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Joining the Danish actor in the series is fellow Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce, who played The High Sparrow, one of the Lannister family’s key enemies. The Umbrella Academy actor John Magaro, Mozart in the Jungle star Lola Kirke, Superior Donuts veteran Judd Hirsch and Warcraft‘s Ben Schnetzer also star in the forthcoming show.

Gone Hollywood is being created for FX by Ted Griffin, who co-created the cult comedy Terriers and also worked on the films Ocean’s Eleven and Matchstick Men.

In other news, Coster-Waldau and his Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) revealed earlier this week that they found a good use for Jaime’s fake hand while on the set of season 8.

The character was given the gold prosthetic arm after the hunter Locke (played by Noah Taylor) stabbed him the arm during a fight.

The fake hand featured a flap on the palm that lifted up and gave the actors a second use for the prop. As seen in behind-the-scenes photos posted by Coster-Waldau on Instagram, he and Headey used it to store dried fruit while on set.