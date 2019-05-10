“It was strange for me”: Game of Thrones’ Joe Dempsie on Arya and Gendry’s sex scene

The actor also revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Jon Snow

Joe Dempsie has shared his thoughts on his character’s sex scene from a recent episode of Game Of Thrones.

In the second episode of the eighth and final series of the popular HBO series, which was titled ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and aired on April 21, Dempsie’s Gendry Baratheon was seen taking Arya Stark’s (played by Maisie Williams) virginity.

Fans had a lot to say about the scene, with some finding it very awkward, having watched Arya grow up in the show. After Williams acknowledged that it was uncomfortable for her too, Dempsie, unsurprisingly, admitted to sharing his co-star’s feelings.

“It was strange for me having known [Williams] since she was 11 or 12 years old and being asked to play out a scene like that,” Demise told Esquire. “That discomfort I had initially seemed to have been shared by quite a lot of people who have watched that episode, too.

“But I found the subsequent conversation actually really quite interesting. What that scene ended up doing was forcing people to confront their own hypocrisy in a way.”

The actor went on to suggest that the “root” of viewers’ “unease” might have had something to do with watching someone like Williams “grow up on screen.”

“That’s something that happens to us all,” he explained. “We all start off young and then the majority of us start having sex and we’re all perfectly capable of finding that journey out for ourselves. But we still find it difficult to watch someone else take that journey, say, on a TV screen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Dempsie revealed that he initially auditioned for the role of Jon Snow before eventually landing the part of Gentry Baratheon.

“I auditioned for the pilot. I had no idea what Game of Thrones was. Didn’t get it. Kind of forgot about it,” he said. “Nobody knew it was going to become the biggest TV show on the planet at that point. It was just another audition.”

After learning more about the George R. R. Martin books, he tried again to land a role on the show – this time he auditioned for a couple of smaller roles, friends of Jon Snow’s from the war.

“Didn’t get either of those and was convinced that they must just think I’m a terrible actor,” he admitted. “Then Gendry came along and again I went along to the audition and I think it was three auditions I had. I had one in London, then one in Belfast where I met [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] for the first time. And then a final one where David and Dan were there again. And there was like four other producers in the room, too. And I was fairly convinced it was the worst audition I’ve ever given.”

It was then, of course, he finally landed a Game of Thrones role.

In other Game of Thrones news, Emilia Clarke has responded to the coffee cup gaffe that has plagued Game Of Thrones for the last week.

On Sunday (May 5), eagle-eyed fans of the acclaimed drama noticed that an errant coffee cup appeared during a feast at Winterfell Castle, causing the mistake to go viral on social media within hours.

Clarke has responded to claims that she might have been to blame, after the cup was spotted near her.

Posting a throwback photo that showed her alongside Khal Drago actor Jason Momoa and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Clarke wrote: “Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa…”

She also called actor Liam Cunningham a “bastard” for jokingly suggesting that she was to blame.