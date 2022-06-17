‘Game Of Thrones’: Jon Snow sequel series in the works with Kit Harrington

A Game of Thrones sequel series focusing on Jon Snow is officially in the works.

Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as the beloved character from the HBO show, in the show which is currently in the early stages of development.

No plot details have been revealed at the time of writing, but the new project suggests Snow’s fate since discovering his true name was Aegon Targaryen could be upended.

HBO and Harington’s representatives declined to comment on the new project. This story will be updated accordingly.

In other Game of Thrones news, Maisie Williams recently revealed she thought Arya Stark was queer until she filmed a sex scene with Joe Dempsie’s Gendry in season eight.

Speaking to Teen Vogue Williams said: “The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry.

“I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”

Meanwhile, Kit Harington was recently cast in Mary’s Monster, a film about author Mary Shelley’s mental struggle to write her 1818 novel Frankenstein.

Rugaard (I Am Mother) will play the lead role of Shelley, while Harington will play the Monster. The cast also includes Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (CODA) as Mary’s husband Percy Bysshe Shelley and Sebastian De Souza (Normal People) as Lord Byron.