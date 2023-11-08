‘Game Of Thrones’: Jon Snow spin-off still in limbo as HBO shares update

HBO has shared an update on the various unannounced Game Of Thrones spin-offs, saying that none of them are “close to a green light”.

Following the show’s first spin-off House Of The Dragon, which returns for a second season next year, HBO has only officially announced one other Game Of Thrones spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The upcoming series, which announced in April, is based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas.

A number of other spin-offs, however, are reportedly in the works including a Jon Snow series starring Kit Harington. Earlier this year HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi said that producers were unsure if the series “can go all the way” and make it onto screens.

Advertisement

HBO CEO Casey Bloys has since cast further doubt on the spin-off happening anytime soon, saying that the studio isn’t any closer to green-lighting additional projects.

A century before Game of Thrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the #SevenKingdoms: The Hedge Knight has received a straight to series order. pic.twitter.com/kcB5Ynuonn — HBO (@HBO_UK) April 13, 2023

“We always have Game Of Thrones scripts in development,” Bloys said (via TVLine). “We green-lit Dunk and Egg in the spring.

“I wouldn’t say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything, but we are always working on different scripts and ideas.”

Other spin-offs believed to be in development include a show centred around the Sea Snake, a character portrayed by Steve Toussaint in House Of The Dragon.

George R.R. Martin has also teased several animated shows in the past including one titled The Golden Empire.

Advertisement

In a blog post from December last year, Martin said that a couple of spin-off ideas had been “shelved” by HBO but were not “dead”.

Speaking about the other spin-off shows in the works, Martin wrote: “Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development.

“None have been green-lit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf.”

House Of The Dragon season two is scheduled to premiere in summer 2024.