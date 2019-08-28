‘Game Of Thrones” Kit Harington explains Jon Snow’s actions to Daenerys in season 8 finale

The two characters had a pivotal part in the show's ending

Kit Harington has explained Jon Snow’s actions towards Daenerys Targaryen in the season 8 finale of Game Of Thrones.

The actor’s character played a big part in the show’s final episode, in which he killed his lover and aunt, played by Emilia Clarke.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Harington said Snow had made the decision to kill Targaryen to protect the Stark family. “Jon essentially sees it as Daenerys or Sansa and Arya, and that makes his mind up for him,” he said.

“He chose blood over, well, his other blood. But he chooses the people he has grown up with, the people his roots are with, the North. That’s where his loyalties lie in the end. That’s when he puts the knife in.”

Meanwhile, Harington recently said Snow being banished to the Wall after killing Targaryen “really made me cry”. “Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with,” he said. “It felt to me like he was finally free.

“Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing, as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

Earlier this month, the actor said he was “slightly pissed off” that he didn’t get the chance to kill The Night King in the show’s final season.

Game Of Thrones might have come to an end, but a prequel series is already in the works. The spin-off show will be set thousands of years before the events of the hit series and will “chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age Of Heroes into its darkest hour”.