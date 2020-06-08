Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has explained why Jon Snow should not have ended up on the Iron Throne at the end of the series.

The HBO show came to a conclusion last year, with many fans tipping Snow to take the prized Iron Throne beforehand.

However, the series wrapped-up with Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) unexpectedly taking power – a move that proved divisive among viewers. It came after Snow assassinated Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and was subsequently banished back to the north.

However, in a recent video chat with Twitter user @purple_dwagon, Harington admitted that his character would never have fitted in the role of King anyway.

Kit Harington on Jon Snow’s ending in #GameOfThrones “I could go on about this for hours” pic.twitter.com/B55kOg6HJj — EᗰIᒪIᗩ ᑕᒪᗩᖇKE | 🅴🆃🅴🆁🅽🅰🅻🆂 (@purple_dwagon) May 26, 2020

“When people say ‘I wish you had been on the Throne’, or ‘I wish you had been with Dany on the Throne,’ I would disagree because Jon’s place was always in the north,” he said.

“He would never have been happy in the south. He’s like Ned Stark. When Ned goes south, he’s in danger. Jon is always happiest… it’s like when Tormund says to him, ‘you’re of the north.’ It’s right. He belongs north of the wall.”

Revealing that he hasn’t actually seen the finale, Harington added: “He’s been saddled with this weight all through the series, and he’s this heavy character – he’s literally got the cloak on and he’s heavy. And what I wanted with that last bit is there to be this lightness about him. It’s all falling off, this terrible thing that he’s been through is all falling off as he goes north of the wall.”

Meanwhile, Melisandre actress Carice van Houten recently addressed the fan backlash to the series finale, suggesting it was “ungrateful”.

“The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good,” she said. “So it feels a bit ungrateful. You’ve had such great times and then yeah, you’re going to be disappointed because it’s not going to go exactly how you anticipated.”

Van Houten added: “Of course, you’re going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was.”