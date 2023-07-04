‘Game Of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have had another baby

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their second baby.

The married couple, who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the HBO fantasy drama, have a newborn baby girl. Harington and Leslie had a son together in February 2021.

A spokesperson for Harington told PageSix: “They’re delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Harington opened up about a possible Game Of Thrones spinoff involving his character Jon Snow.

Harington spoke about the possibility while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February.

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off, he joked with Fallon: “I don’t know, man… I walk down the street, and I get recognised a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know?” I’m pretty close to, like, putting on some furs,” he told Fallon before adding, “I got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day.”

He continued: “And when it gets below a certain number, I think I’ll do a spin-off.”

Fallon then jokingly asked his audience to stop asking Harington for photos in an attempt to trigger a new show. “We would see a Game Of Thrones spin-off right now with Jon Snow”, he laughed.

Harington said he ultimately “can’t say anything” about a prospective reprisal as Jon Snow, but didn’t say it definitely wasn’t happening, leading to speculation among fans that a show could be in the works.

An HBO executive has since shared doubts about whether the Jon Snow spinoff series could “go all the way” to air.