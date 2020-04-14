Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has confirmed he has fully recovered from coronavirus, after sharing his diagnosis in March.

Hivju shared the update on Instagram in a captioned picture of himself and his wife, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju,” Hivju wrote in the caption.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19,” the post continued.

“We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus.

“Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us.”

Hivju portrayed Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, which concluded last year. A prequel series is currently in the works, The Winds of Winter, based on creator George R. R. Martin’s books.

Elsewhere, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entertainment industry by both suspending production and delaying releases of both film and TV projects. Here’s a full list of all affected titles.