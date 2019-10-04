‘Game Of Thrones’ leaked storyline reveals Joffrey’s original murderer

Someone very different was originally meant to get rid of the King

A leaked storyline from Game Of Thrones has revealed who was initially meant to murder Joffrey.

The King was poisoned at the wedding feast celebrating his marriage to Margaery, with the killers later revealed to be Olenna Tyrell and Petyr Baelish.

However, George R.R. Martin’s original pitch saw him plotting to make someone else the killer. In a now-deleted tweet, Waterstones revealed the author’s first plan saw Tyrion Lannister murder him instead.

“Tyrion Lannister will continue to travel, to plot, and to play the game of thrones, finally removing his nephew Joffrey in disgust at the boy king’s brutality,” Martin wrote in his pitch.

Meanwhile, GoT’s Maisie Williams recently opened up about the shame she felt about her body while filming early seasons of the show.

“Around season 2 or 3, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman, but Arya was still very much trying to be disguised as a boy,” she told Vogue. “I had to have really short hair and they’d constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I looked really manly.”

Game Of Thrones came to an end with its eighth season earlier this year. However, two new spin-off shows are on the way – a first prequel has already begun filming while a second has reportedly been ordered by HBO.