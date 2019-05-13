One of ‘Game Of Thrones’ most popular fan theories finally came true

Spoilers lie below...

One of the most popular and long-standing Game of Thrones fan theories finally played out in the latest episode of the hit TV show last night.

Last night’s episode ‘The Bells’ (May 12) saw a decisive battle between feuding brothers Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane and Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane, who have long been enemies after a nasty childhood incident which left Sandor with a scarred face after he was shoved into a fire by Gregor. The two met their end together in ‘The Bells’, though, Sandor got the ultimate revenge by driving his brother off the Red Keep to their fiery deaths.

Game of Thrones has depicted the lingering enmity between the two brothers throughout much of the book and TV versions, and the climax to their lingering feud in the show last night had long been predicted by fans and dubbed ‘Cleganebowl’.

Fans of the show took great pleasure in the realisation of the theory last night – check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

The trailer for next week’s grand finale of Game of Thrones was released shortly after ‘The Bells’, giving fans a first-look at the climax of the fantasy series.

In other Game of Thrones news, Sophie Turner recently gave her take on who was responsible for the coffee cup gaffe which was an unexpected highlight from last week’s episode.