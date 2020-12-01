Naomi Watts has spoken of the “pain” felt after the cancellation of her Game Of Thrones prequel show.

The actress was due to star in a HBO series taking place thousands of years before the events of Game Of Thrones, before it was cancelled last year.

Watts was set to star alongside Josh Whitehouse in a project from showrunner Jane Goldman, and had finished shooting the pilot episode last year in Northern Ireland.

“I’m sorry,” Watts said of the news, addressing fans for news.com.au. “I feel your pain. I equally got into it. I wasn’t a huge fan and hadn’t seen the shows until I was hired and then completely binged everything within the space of a couple of months and it’s just wonderful.”

She added: “It’s a deep shame, it would have been great fun. But I am not allowed to give anything away I’m afraid.”

According to a HBO press release, the series was set to “chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

“From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know.”

Elsewhere, another Game Of Thrones prequel is currently in the works, titled House Of Dragon. The series is set to start filming in Watford next year, and will star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

The show will be based on Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s companion novel Fire & Blood, which maps the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.