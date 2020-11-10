Game of Thrones star Vladimír Furdík has mocked Donald Trump on Twitter.

The actor, who played the Night King on the HBO show, tweeted: “I WON THE BATTLE OF WINTERFELL, BY A LOT!” on November 7, poking fun at a tweet by Trump earlier that day claiming he had won the US presidential election before all votes had been counted.

Furdík’s tweet, since deleted, refers to the confrontation between the Night Walker and the White Walkers against humans in season eight of Game of Thrones, in which they lost.

Yesterday (November 9), Furdík claimed on Twitter that his account had been “compromised”. He wrote: “My Twitter was compromised and messages of a political nature were posted without my knowledge. These have been deleted. Vlad.”

Earlier this year, Richard Brake – who played the Night King until season six before handing over to Furdík – said the series should have ended with the character killing everyone.

“I wanted him to wipe everyone out, I was hoping for that,” Brake told NME. “But you can’t always get what you want!”

He added: “But I love the fact that Arya killed him. That was to me one of the highlights of that season.

“And for the whole series, the way they developed her character from this little girl who watches her father get murdered, into this incredible assassin, who saves the world. To me that was the most genius thing of the whole series.”