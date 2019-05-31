‘Games of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says his character’s ending was “poetic”

Spoilers below, obviously

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has described his character’s controversial death as “poetic”.

The actor played Jaime Lannister in the HBO epic, who returned to King’s Landing in the final episode to be with his sister (and lover) Cersei. He was later killed by falling debris as Daenerys Targaryen and her dragon Drogon burned King’s Landing in her bid to become Queen.

Speaking to HBO’s ‘Making Game of Thrones’ website about his character’s death, Coster-Waldau said: “The whole world is falling down around them – it’s a poetic thing.

“When we were done filming, it was so emotional – more so than my last scene. My hope for those final moments between Cersei and Jaime, is that even though people want her dead, it still leaves a sour taste in their mouth.”

He continued: “[When] Bronn asks him, ‘How do you want to go?’ Jaime says: ‘In the arms of the woman I love.’ That is where he dies. That scene had so much weight. It was a big deal to have these characters die — it’s such an end. I love working with Lena and we always had such an amazing experience together. l look back at what she has done on this show and it’s amazing.”

Coster-Waldau also opened up about his fight with the controversial character Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) towards the end of season 8.

“That was last scene I filmed, and it was the perfect way to go out. Pilou is a great friend, and he brought his A-game. We tried to make it as brutal as we could, and it was a painful few days. [The director] was driven to make this a great fight. It’s more than life or death for Jaime — it would be too cruel if he didn’t make it to Cersei. There are beats where I hope people think, ‘Shit, he isn’t going to make it.'”

Meanwhile, another Game of Thrones star may have inadvertently ruined the ending of the as-yet-unwritten final book by author George R. R. Martin.

Previously the writer had hinted that his Song of Ice and Fire book series may end differently to the television show. Writing on his blog, Martin reflected: “How will it all end? I hear people asking… The same ending as the show? Different? Well… yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes. And no. And yes.”

However, Isaac Hempstead Wright – whose character Bran split viewers by ending up on the Iron Throne in the highly-anticipated season finale – claimed that the books would end in the same way as the television show.