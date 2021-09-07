‘Game Of Thrones’ official fan convention announced for Las Vegas in 2022

An official Game of Thrones fan convention has been announced for 2022 in Las Vegas.

To celebrate the forthcoming prequel series House of the Dragon, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment is bringing the Official Fan Convention to the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center next February.

Fans of the hit HBO show have been promised an “action-packed experience”, including many panels, trivia competitions and cosplay opportunities as well as special guest appearances.

“Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros., in a statement obtained by Collider.

“This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.”

A schedule and guest line-up is yet to be confirmed, as well as ticket prices and on-sale dates while will be revealed in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has announced he is producing an animated short film called Night of the Cooters before finishing his next novel.

“Night Of The Cooters is a short story, and our version is going to be a short film,” Martin explained (per Deadline). “I’d guess it will come in somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes, shot with a combination of live action and state-of-the-art animation. If you loved the story, we think you will love our movie.”