‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage discusses HBO prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has shared his thoughts on forthcoming prequel series House of the Dragon.

The actor, who played Tyrion Lannister in the hit HBO series, recently said he thinks aiming to recreate the show would be “a money grab”.

“I think the trick is not to try to recreate Thrones,” he told the Independent. “If you try to recreate it, that feels like a money grab. With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they aren’t as strong.

“But I am excited to watch the House of the Dragon, purely as a viewer, not knowing what will happen next.”

Discussing the divisive ending of Game of Thrones, Dinklage went on to say: “People were just mad because nobody wanted it to be over.

“I know a lot of people were supposedly surprised by the ending, but if you paid attention, the clues were there. We told you not to name your dog Khaleesi.”

House of the Dragon is a prequel series taking place 300 years before the event of Game of Thrones. It will focus on the House of Targaryen and stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans.

The story is based on author George R. R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, and is set to air later this year.