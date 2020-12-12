Upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon has added three more names to its cast.

Former Doctor Who star Matt Smith has joined the cast for the HBO show, set for a 2022 release, alongside Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Smith will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is described by HBO as the “younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air.”

Advertisement

Cooke, meanwhile, has been cast as Alicent Hightower, “the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, “the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man.”

Last week, concept art for House of the Dragon was shared by HBO, with the caption: “Dragons are coming.”

House of the Dragon will be based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin’s companion novel Fire & Blood, which charts the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.

Advertisement

Paddy Considine has been cast as the lead in the show, and will be playing King Viserys Targaryen. He is described in the books as “a warm, kind and decent man” who aims to take the throne “to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy.”

House of the Dragon is set to come to HBO in 2022.