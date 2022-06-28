‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ gets new Funko POP! figures

House Of The Dragon, the forthcoming prequel to Game Of Thrones, is set to be honoured with its own set of Funko POP! figures.

Set 200 years before events in the flagship series, House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood and follows the Targaryen family during the Dance of the Dragons – a civil war among House Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and major dragon Syrax will be immortalised in the popular collectible toy collection, spanning nine unique models.

Check out the new figures below, and pre-order your favourites here.

Welcome To The Age of Dragons! The pursuit of legacy begins. Show your allegiance to your favorite Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon characters by adding them to Pop! collection today. https://t.co/lmYyUZbU5q #Funko #FunkoPOP pic.twitter.com/4gpJVomkLu — Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 22, 2022

This latest trailer for the HBO Max series sets the stage for the conflict, as various houses swear allegiance to King Viserys I and his named successor and firstborn child, Rhaenyra.

“Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) tells the young heiress in the trailer – watch it below.

House Of The Dragon also stars Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, with a supporting cast including Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, Wil Johnson, David Horovitch, and Ryan Corr, among others.

This is the first of many Game Of Thrones spin-offs in the works, with three other live-action shows and an animated series in development.

House Of The Dragon is set to premiere on August 21 via HBO Max in the US. It will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic/NOW in the UK on August 22.