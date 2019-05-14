Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ episode is worst reviewed in show’s history

Ouch

Game of Thrones has scored its lowest-rated episode so far, after the penultimate offering to the entire show proved extremely divisive.

The Bells aired on Sunday evening and saw fans experiencing a mixture of emotions after Daenyrys Targaryen ordered Drogon to torch King’s Landing – resulting in hundreds of deaths.

And while Lena Headey has said that she wasn’t entirely on board with Cersei Lannister’s exit, it seems that the fans weren’t too pleased either.

A Rotten Tomatoes ranking for the episode reveals a low rating of 49% – making it the lowest rated episode in the show’s history.

The site’s own summary of the episode even concludes that “too much plot in too little time muddles the story and may leave some viewers – and maybe Cersei – feeling its conclusions are a little unearned”.

This comes after Cersei Lannister herself admitted that she wasn’t entirely on board with her final scenes.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together,” she told Entertainment Weekly. She added: “It’s maybe the first time that Cersei has been at peace.”

Fans also recently noticed another gaffe, after it appeared that Jaime’s right hand had grown back.

The last ever episode of Game of Thrones airs on Sunday night and you can watch the trailer here.