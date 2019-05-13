The trailer for ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8 episode 6 teases an epic finale

WARNING: Features spoilers

The first teaser trailer has been revealed for Game Of Thrones season 8 episode 6 – the grand finale of the hit fantasy franchise. Check it out below.

Last night’s penultimate episode escalated the drama as Daenerys burnt King’s landing to the ground, leaving chaos in her wake.

Reviewing the episode, NME concluded: “There were a lot of fun moments in ‘The Bells’, be it the sudden, brutal demise of Qyburn or the competing loyalties of the Stark, Unsullied and Lannister forces, but again Game of Thrones’ visuals were under-served by the accompanying dialogue. This episode was a nadir in this sense, reaching the point where it almost felt like characters literally couldn’t think of words to say to each other at times (and at these most crucial of times!).

“Season 8 may ultimately leave a bad taste in the mouth for many Game of Thrones fans, but perhaps things can be salvaged in next week’s finale. I think this must be the first time in the show’s history where I’m desperate for Sansa to be back in the mix.”

Now, the latest teaser trailer for the final episode shows Daenerys set to come face-to-face with the characters who survived. Fans are currently going into overdrive with theories of how it will all end.

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin has said he’d have preferred it if HBO had depicted Game of Thrones in the exact same way he’d written the novels that the show is based upon.

While it seems like everyone in the world is in love with Game of Thrones and can’t get enough of its final season, it appears as though George R.R. Martin has a few reservations about how the show ended up being adapted from his A Song of Ice and Fire novels.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he was asked about why Sansa’s story deviated from the books and whether he ever got emotional about studio changes. “Well, yeah – of course you have an emotional reaction,” he answered. “I mean, would I prefer they do it exactly the way I did it? Sure. But I’ve been on the other side of it, too. I’ve adapted work by other people, and I didn’t do it exactly the way they did it, so….”