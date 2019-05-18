‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners explain why they rarely go on social media to see fans’ reactions

The monumental series is coming to end on Sunday

The creators of Game of Thrones have revealed why they tend not to engage with social media while the programme airs.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who this Sunday wave goodbye to their groundbreaking HBO series, have said they are grateful for viewers sharing their reactions but rarely log on to read them.

“We don’t engage with it all that much, mainly because of the time and energy required to do so,” the pair told Rolling Stone.

“It’s gratifying to have people care enough about what you’re doing to feel like they need to comment on it in real time. Social media has been central to the way the show has been watched by many people.

“The show itself is a full-time job and then some. We’ll make the best show we know how to make, and we’ll hope that people like it. Knowing full well they won’t be shy about it if they don’t.”

It seems they may not be fully aware, then, of the backlash against season 8. Fans frustrated by the storytelling have attempted to ‘Google Bomb’ the show, while nearly 1 million people have signed a petition calling for a remake of the final series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Weiss and Benioff said they would “probably be dealing with the end of the show long after the show is actually over.”

They said: “It’s hard to encapsulate 10 years of our lives spent with so many of the best people we know, doing something we were all proud to be a part of.”

Meanwhile, a new fan theory has speculated that Bran Stark is actually evil and is responsible for Daenerys Targaryen’s decision to burn down King’s Landing in episode 5.

In the last Sunday’s episode (May 12), fans watched on in horror as Dany went full ‘mad queen’ – jumping atop Drogon and proceeding to burn the Westerosi capital to the ground.

The new theory is a continuation of the idea that Bran has been evil since supposedly coming into contact with the Night King, as the below tweet explains.

Fully aware of Bran’s abilities as the Three Eyed Raven, it’s claimed that the Night King may have used them to his advantage. According to some Redditors, Bran may have warged into Drogon – and personally decided to burn King’s Landing to the ground.

Game of Thrones concludes this Sunday, May 19 on HBO (US) / Sky Atlantic (UK)