‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners reveal chaotic way they started work on the show

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have recalled the chaotic manner in which they started working on the show over a decade ago.

The HBO fantasy series came to an end earlier this year after eight seasons on the air, with the duo writing and directing the divisive series finale ‘The Iron Throne’.

Benioff and Weiss spoke in depth about the beginnings of Game of Thrones during a discussion panel at the Austin Film Festival last Friday (October 26), where they described how “nervous” they were when pitching the show to HBO. Twitter user @ForAnya live-tweeted the comments which were made at the panel.

Benioff told the audience that in their pre-pitch meeting with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin they had to admit that they didn’t have any experience of making television.

“We had never done TV and we didn’t have any [experience],” Benioff said. “We don’t know why he trusted us with his life’s work.”

The duo also spoke about the problems they encountered with making the Game of Thrones pilot episode, admitting: “Everything we could make a mistake in, we did.”

Weiss later revealed that the cast quickly redefined the roles that they had been given, with special praise being reserved for Maisie Williams as Arya. The pair then began writing for the actors rather than characters they were playing, likening it to “an actor moving into the ‘house’ and redecorating”.

Another revelation from the pair disclosed that they “really did not” listen to fan feedback about the show as the seasons continued. Benioff also admitted that he was once left upset after googling Game of Thrones, while Weiss maintained that he never googled the show.

Benioff and Weiss this week severed their ties with Disney Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars trilogy to focus on their commitments to Netflix.