‘Game Of Thrones’ showrunners say huge number of Emmy nominations was “surprising”

Fans weren't so kind about the last outing

The creators of Game of Thrones have revealed that they were surprised season 8 received a record-breaking number of Emmy nominations, given the huge criticism surrounding the show’s conclusion.

The hit HBO fantasy series came to an end back in May, splitting fans’ opinion with a controversial final instalment. A number of Thrones stars subsequently aired their thoughts on the response, with actor Alfie Allen recently saying that he was “pissed off” by the online backlash.

Despite this controversy, Game of Thrones leads the nominations for next month’s Emmy Awards, with the TV show up for a staggering 32 prizes in total.

Now, showrunner DB Weiss has explained that the nods were somewhat unexpected. “It was kind of surprising,” he said of the record-breaking number Emmy nominations in an interview with Star Channel.

“I did not know that we expected… in my mind, I thought the last season would have been the peak, and that we would have ended up with a couple less [nominations] at best.”

He added: “I felt very happy for all of our team of people, all of the actors and all of the crew who got recognised. Each made us feel really proud of them and happy for them, because we know first-hand how hard they worked. We saw it every day for many years.”

Elsewhere in the interview with the Japanese outlet, showrunners Weiss and David Benioff finally addressed the much-talked-about coffee cup gaffe which occurred in season 8. “Eventually, it was just kind of funny,” Benioff said of the technical mishap.