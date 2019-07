‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners top Google search for “bad writers”

Oh dear

A Reddit campaign to link the phrase “bad writers” with the Game of Thrones showrunners at the top of Google search results has been successful.

One Reddit user who was frustrated by the way D.B. Weiss and David Benioff handled the final season decided to rally round ‘upvotes’ in a bitter bid to slate the writers.

The original post was made after episode 4 of season 8, which asked Reddit users to “Upvote this post so its [sic] the first result when you google ‘Bad writers.'” 47,200 people have up-voted it at the time of writing, meaning that it now appears on the first page of search results for “bad writers”.