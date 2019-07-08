‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners top Google search for “bad writers”

Oh dear
A Reddit campaign to link the phrase “bad writers” with the Game of Thrones showrunners at the top of Google search results has been successful.
One Reddit user who was frustrated by the way D.B. Weiss and David Benioff handled the final season decided to rally round ‘upvotes’ in a bitter bid to slate the writers.
The original post was made after episode 4 of season 8, which asked Reddit users to “Upvote this post so its [sic] the first result when you google ‘Bad writers.'” 47,200 people have up-voted it at the time of writing, meaning that it now appears on the first page of search results for “bad writers”.
And more recently, George R.R. Martin, author of the books upon which the TV series is based, addressed how the internet exacerbates negative criticism of art.
“The internet is toxic in a way that the old fanzine culture and fandoms – comic fans, science fiction fans in those days – was not,” Martin told the podcast Maltin on Movies in reference to the show’s ending.
“There were disagreements. There were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet,” he said.
Meanwhile, those still wanting to celebrate Game of Thrones as a groundbreaking show regardless of any perceived misgivings can admire this 90-metre tapestry on display at Belfast museum. It features embroidered imagery from all of the seasons.