‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off casts Rhaenyra Targaryen

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has cast the role of young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The first-born child of king Viserys I Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine, Rhaenyra is a dragonrider and the chosen heir.

Milly Alcock will be playing Rhaenyra, as reported by The Wrap, and is joining the cast alongside Emily Carey, who will be playing a young version of Alicent Hightower.

Alicent’s character description calls her the “most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms” and adds: “She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.”

Alcock and Carey are joining Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Eva Best, Olivia Cooke and Sonoya Mizuno in the forthcoming spin-off series.

Set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the House Targaryen. The series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.

A first look at the series was released earlier this year, ahead of the show’s release in 2022 on HBO.

The new series is just one of multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs currently in the works at HBO, with Martin signing a reported eight-figure deal with HBO for future projects at the network.

Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely successful show, recently gave the spin-offs her blessing in an interview, saying that they were “inevitable”.