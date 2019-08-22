‘Game of Thrones’ star Alfie Allen was “pissed off” by finale backlash

"I can't even delve into that world too much, for my own sanity."

Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen has discussed the show’s divisive final season and says he was “pissed off” after the whole cast and crew faced criticism from fans.

The HBO show’s finale firmly split down fans down the middle – with one million people signing a petition to remake it.

Now, Allen has joined the likes of Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and even creator George RR Martin in responding to the backlash.

“What pisses me off, though, is when you see people like the camera operators, who are the best in the world — people behind the scenes who break their backs for this show—who are then getting trolled online by people,” he told Deadline.

“I can’t even delve into that world too much, for my own sanity.But to read all that stuff… People laying into the DPs. It blows my mind.”

The actor, who played Theon Greyjoy, also discussed if the backlash was partly due to fans being overly anxious because it was the last season.

“Too right,” he said.

“I think we’ve seen it before, in other shows that have been massive, where people didn’t agree with how things ended. Where people are like, ‘This is not really feeding what I need anymore.’

“So inevitably, that was going to happen. [Creators] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] were under huge pressure to finish this series off and do it in the right way.”

Earlier this week, Kit Harington admitted feeling “pissed off” thatJon Snow wasn’t given the chance to kill The Night King – a role that instead went to Arya Stark.