‘Game Of Thrones’ star discusses potential reunion in Jon Snow spin-off series

Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson has spoken about the possibility of starring alongside Kit Harrington once more in the forthcoming Jon Snow spin-off series.

Anderson, who appeared alongside Harrington as Grey Worm in the original series, said he thought the two characters meeting again in the new series would prove to be “pretty tense”, given the nature of their parting in Game Of Thrones.

“I think the only way Grey Worm would show up in that show is to kill Jon Snow,” he told E! News in a new interview, referring to the latter’s final encounter with Queen Daenerys Targaryen.

“I don’t think Grey Worm would want to see him again. I think that was quite a significant condition of [Jon] living, was like, ‘I don’t ever want to see your face again. I’m going to go my way, and you’re going to go your way, and that’s that.’ I’d be very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again.”

Harington is set to reprise his role as the beloved character from the HBO show, in the show which is currently in the early stages of development.

No plot details have been revealed at the time of writing, but the new project suggests Snow’s fate since discovering his true name could be upended.

Anderson, meanwhile, is set to star as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire TV adaptation.

Last week (November 9), Carice van Houten revealed that she’d like to reprise her Game Of Thrones character Melisandre for another new spin-off show.

“Would I [return]? If the storyline was good – yes, why not?” van Houten told Digital Spy. “But I think it would be more fun to show a young Melisandre, or a child Melisandre – to really go deep into her slave routes, because it’s all very… you know, I could go on forever about that.

“But there is an interesting sort of storyline there, and I think it’s a bit boring to then drag me out again. I think it’s nicer to have another actor do it. But, you know, I wouldn’t say no.”