‘Game of Thrones’ star Gwendoline Christie explains why she put herself forward for an Emmy award

Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie has revealed why she put herself forward for an Emmy award.

The show received a record breaking 32 nominations for this year’s awards, with nominations for Emilia Clarke (Lead Actress), Kit Harington (Lead Actor), Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams (Supporting Actresses) and more.

A number of stars though including Christie submitted themselves for Emmy nominations after the show’s network HBO snubbed them by not putting them forward.

Speaking about the move, Christie told the Los Angeles Times: ”It’s something I find hard to do, like everyone else, but I would like to be in charge of my own destiny. And I would like to endeavour to give myself opportunities. Particularly when working very hard on something very special and you’ve pushed yourself beyond your limits.

”I checked that it wasn’t an inappropriate thing to do, and I was told it wasn’t. People submit themselves all the time.”

Despite that the actress said she didn’t expect to be shortlisted for the Supporting Actress in a Drama prize when she made her submission.

She added: ”I truly never expected it to manifest in a nomination and I don’t think anybody else did either. But I just had to do it for me. And I had to do it as a testament to the character and what I feel she represents.”

The script for the controversial finale of Game of Thrones was recently made available to fans online.

Many Game of Thrones fans registered their disappointment and displeasure with how the TV show’s final season panned out by criticising the show online and starting a number of petitions — one such campaign, which demanded that season eight be remade “with competent writers”, attracted nearly 1.7 million signatures.

HBO also clarified that they have no plans to remake the final season of Game of Thrones, despite fan protests.