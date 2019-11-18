‘Game of Thrones’ star Isaac Hempstead Wright explains why Bran Stark had the best storyline

It's a heartwarming thought

Isaac Hempstead Wright has addressed his character’s ascension of the Iron Throne at the end of Game of Thrones.

Wright, who portrayed Bran Stark in the hit HBO fantasy drama series, told an audience at London’s BFI Southbank event today (November 18) that the unexpected twist was “really special” and an encouraging development for a disabled character.

When asked about the plot point, the 20-year-old actor said: “I would obviously say this, but I think that Bran had the best character arc.

“In the very first episode you think he’s toast – he’s dead,” Wright said in reference to a fall that leaves Bran paralysed from the waist down. “He grows and learns the hard way about a lot of things. He goes from being this traditionally vulnerable character to the most powerful person there is.”

Wright continued: “I was pretty happy with just him becoming the Three-Eyed Raven, but what a great story where this boy – this disabled 10-year-old in the harshest world ever – [comes] to triumph. And so to see him become king and be victorious is so…it’s brilliant to have a disabled character win the whole of Game of Thrones. I mean, what are the odds of that when you have dragons and all these kinds of things? Bran comes out on top, and it was really special.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A Wright joked that he felt left out of fighting Game of Thrones’ bloody battles.

Asked if he was a bit miffed by the exclusion, he answered: “Definitely, yeah. Whenever I was on set with somebody with a sword I was like, ‘Ooh, can I play with it?!’ Even when Bran was given that really cool dagger in season seven, he gave that away.”

Additionally, Wright spoke of the time that his co-star Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy, was tricked into thinking that Wright’s character would kill his.

Game of Thrones writers/showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss became “famous” for sending the cast prank scripts, Wright said. On one occasion they led Allen to believe that Bran murders Greyjoy, but the joke backfired because Allen thought the storyline was “cool”.

Wright added that he was quick to learn the producers’ wicked ways. “I was convinced that they’d sent everyone a script where [their character] became king or they became queen…so I didn’t get too excited too early on,” he said.

In other Game of Thrones news, the show’s coffee cup mystery has been reignited following a denial of the gaffe by its supposed culprit.

Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys in the series, was called out as the cast member who made the famous blunder by Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen).

But Hill told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch earlier this month that he wasn’t responsible: “You know, there’s no proof that I did it. So accuse away,” he said.