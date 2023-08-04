Game Of Thrones star Jack Gleeson returns from “retirement” for BBC reboot of ‘The Famous Five’

Game Of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has come out of retirement to appear in the BBC reboot of The Famous Five.

The actor, who starred in the HBO fantasy series as King Joffrey Baratheon, has swapped his signature Lannister blonde hair for a spiky brunette mullet and matching moustache, as revealed in a first-look image for the new BBC series.

Inspired by the novels and short stories by Enid Blyton, The Famous Five follows a group of five individuals as they set out on a number of exciting adventures, many of which have been depicted several times throughout the years on film and TV.

Gleeson, who previously suggested that he was considering retiring from professional acting before returning to the small screen, is playing a character called Wentworth, opposite Diana Quick’s Mrs. Wenworth.

As for the show’s titular five characters, Diaana Babnicova will star as George, Elliott Rose will play Julian, Kit Rakusen will play Dick, Flora Jacoby Richardson will play Anne, and Timmy the dog will feature as the group’s furry companion, Kip.

Other cast members include Ann Akinjirin as Fanny and James Lance as Quentin.

As teased by the BBC, the series will follow the five “as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in an unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes.”

In 2012, Gleeson suggested that he was considering retiring from professional acting after his Game of Thrones character Joffrey met a gruesome end.

Speaking to The Irish Independent, the actor said at the time: “After Game Of Thrones I’d be happy to do some amateur plays but I don’t think I want to do any more professional acting.”

He continued: ‘I’d like to be an academic, a philosophy lecturer if possible. I’d do a Masters in Ancient Hebrew maybe, and a PhD hopefully, if I get in.

“The thing about that level of acting is that it is very financially rewarding but for me it is a balancing act.”

Gleeson added that he was “happy to sacrifice a big pay cheque for my happiness”. However, in 2020 the actor appeared in Sara Pascoe’s BBC sitcom Out of Her Mind.

Outside of The Famous Five, he’s also set to appear opposite Liam Neeson in the thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners.