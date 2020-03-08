News

‘Game Of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson to make acting return in Sara Pascoe’s new BBC comedy

It's been six years since Gleeson played King Joffrey

Will Richards
Game Of Thrones star Jack Gleeson is set to make his acting return in an upcoming BBC comedy.

The actor, who played King Joffrey in the HBO show, had previously said that he was considering quitting acting.

Gleeson will appear in Out Of Her Mind, an upcoming BBC2 comedy by Sara Pascoe. A synopsis for the show reads: “Out of Her Mind explores heartbreak, family and how to survive them. The series subverts the traditional sitcom format by combining eccentric characters, animation and scientific explanation.”
Talking about her new show, Pascoe says: “Out of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.”

Also set to appear in the show, which is yet to get an air date and will feature six half-hour episodes, will be Pascoe herself, rapper Scroobius Pip, Peep Show‘s Cariad Lloyd and more.

After leaving Game of Thrones, Gleeson said he’d “started to change [his] mind” about being an actor. “Once the prospect of becoming an actor professionally, and essentially my dreams became a reality, well it nearly professionalises it too much,” he said, though revealed later that he has changed his mind.

The actor is currently studying philosophy and theology in Trinity College in Dublin.

A new Game Of Thrones prequel called House Of The Dragon is set to come soon on HBO, replacing an original spin-off series, which was cancelled last year.

