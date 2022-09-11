‘Game Of Thrones’ star Kit Harington calls ‘House Of The Dragon’ “fantastic”

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has shared his thoughts on new prequel House Of The Dragon, saying the team behind the show have done a “fantastic” job.

House Of The Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and has received positive early reviews.

After the show’s premiere broke records at HBO, attracting almost 10million viewers, the Game Of Thrones prequel has also now smashed viewing records in the UK, becoming Sky’s biggest US drama launch and the most watched Sky Atlantic premiere ever.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this weekend, Harington – who starred as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones – was asked about his thoughts on House Of The Dragon by Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“I’m really enjoying it,” he said. “My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I’m really enjoying it.

Harington added: “I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing. I think they’ve really done that.”

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon is set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The show, which follows a war of succession among House Targaryen, stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans.

Shortly after the first episode debuted last month, HBO renewed the show for a second season.

In a four-star review of House Of The Dragon, NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”