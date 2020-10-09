Maisie Williams has revealed she wanted her Game Of Thrones character Arya Stark to kill Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO series.

The actress said she hoped Arya would deal the malignant queen a fatal blow in the final season – even if it meant her character had to die.

In the upcoming book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series by Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd, Williams said she “thought that’s what Arya’s drive had been”.

Williams said: “Even up to the point where [Cersei is] with Jaime, I thought he’s going to whip off his face [and be revealed as Arya], and they were both going to die.

“I wanted her to kill Cersei, even if it meant [Arya] dies,” Williams added.

Cersei (played by Lena Headey) eventually perished in the penultimate episode of season eight when she and her lover/brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), were crushed by falling debris in the Red Keep at King’s Landing.

Earlier in Game Of Thrones, Arya had trained in the headquarters of the Faceless Men to learn how to assume the identity of anyone.

A widely discussed question in the final season, as posited by Cheatsheet, is: why didn’t Arya use one of the three death wishes bestowed to her by her teacher, Jaqen H’ghar, to turn into Jaime and kill Cersei? Arya had always wanted to enact revenge on Cersei for giving many orders that resulted in her family members’ deaths.

In other news, Williams had said she is struggling with rejection after her Game Of Thrones fame.

The 23-year-old actress, whose recent credits include Two Weeks To Live, explained how her 10-year role in the record-breaking series hadn’t prepared her to deal with being turned down for other jobs.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Williams said: “It is almost harder because I had never been told no. The second thing that I ever auditioned for was Game of Thrones, and that launched my career. There’s always competition, it doesn’t matter how much you’ve done, you will always lose out on roles.”