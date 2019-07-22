‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau booed at Comic-Con

Ouch.
Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reportedly faced an unexpected backlash as he was booed by fans at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.
The actor, who plays Jaime Lannister, was joined by stars including Isaac Hempstead Wright and Maisie Williams as they discussed the huge backlash faced by Thrones’ final season – which proved to be extremely divisive among fans.
According to fans in attendance, Nikolaj was booed by members of the audience when he described Jaime and Cersei’s death, which saw them die in each others arms – buried under the rubble in the crypt under the Red Keep.
This comes after star Conleth Hill responded to the backlash levelled at the show’s final season at Comic Con, calling it a “media-led hate campaign”.
The actor, who portrayed Lord Varys on the HBO fantasy series, took part in a panel at Comic-Con 2019 on Friday (July 19). He was joined by Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley and more to tackle fans’ “burning questions” surrounding season 8.
“I did an interview with EW way after we’d finished the show,” said Conleth. “The question was, ‘How did you feel at the time?’ I was very honest that I was gutted to get so close and not make the end. So I thought I gave a very honest answer to how I felt but I put that in the context of, that was one of the risks of being in a multi-character show.”
Coster-Waldau previously described the backlash to the show as “silly”.