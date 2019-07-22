‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau booed at Comic-Con

Ouch.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reportedly faced an unexpected backlash as he was booed by fans at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

The actor, who plays Jaime Lannister, was joined by stars including Isaac Hempstead Wright and Maisie Williams as they discussed the huge backlash faced by Thrones’ final season – which proved to be extremely divisive among fans.

According to fans in attendance, Nikolaj was booed by members of the audience when he described Jaime and Cersei’s death, which saw them die in each others arms – buried under the rubble in the crypt under the Red Keep.

This comes after star Conleth Hill responded to the backlash levelled at the show’s final season at Comic Con, calling it a “media-led hate campaign”.