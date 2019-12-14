Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed why he thinks Game of Thrones fans were up in arms about the ending of season 8.

Rather than anything to do with the quality of the show, the Jaime Lannister actor believes reckons viewers were frustrated with the show’s finale earlier this year because they simply could not bear for the HBO show to end at all.

“I’ve travelled around the world and what has really been wonderful is how these communities have grown out of a love of this one show,” he told NME.

Speaking on the red carpet for the Global Citizen Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, Nikolaj added: “And I also think that’s one of the reasons a lot of people are pissed off.

“They didn’t want it to end, just period. Did not want it to end. Because does that mean I’m gonna lose my friends that I’ve been hanging out with? People have online communities around the world, and it’s been about this show and our love.

“Also I’ve met people that say ‘no no we’re going to carry on, we’re gonna keep going’”.

Fellow Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage recently made similar comments about fan reactions to the finale. “It’s like breaking up with somebody. They get upset,” the actor, who played Tyrion Lannister in Thrones, said.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but my feeling is they didn’t want it to end, so a lot of people got angry.”

Nikolaj was attending the Global Citizen Awards as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme. “I love the idea of Global Citizen,” he said.

“These great concerts bring people together: music, art, all walks of life, and the idea that you can’t buy a ticket, but you have to pledge to do something, and if you do something you’ll get in, which I think is a great idea.

“And sometimes all these things [world issues] we hear about, it’s overwhelming, but then the idea that once you take one step and you get together with a group of people [to give back in some way], actually it makes sense.”

Meanwhile, work is currently underway on ‘House of The Dragon’, a new Thrones prequel. It was confirmed in October, only hours after HBO announced the cancellation of the show’s main spin-off.

Words: Adam Bloodworth.