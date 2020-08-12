Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has addressed the end of Game Of Thrones, saying he doesn’t miss the story but does long to see his castmates.

The Danish actor, who portrayed Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO series, appeared to dash any lingering hopes of a role reprisal owing to the fact that the story was wrapped last year with the conclusion of season eight.

In a new interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, Coster-Waldau said that what he misses most about the show is the friends he made while filming it.

“I think we’ve told the story,” he said, adding: “I miss my friends, right? So you spend eight, nine years, almost 10 years together… you make friendships. So I miss them.”

He went on to recall in particular his memories of younger cast members, including Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark). “They were kids when they started out. You have this whole growth… they became young adults on that show.

“It’s an incredible, intense experience. Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that’s a whole different challenge, if you will. But inside the bubble, it was always a bit of fun.”

Coster-Waldau touched on some other topics, including his role in the new movie The Silencing, which sees him play a hunter looking to get justice for his murdered daughter. He also spoke about his work as a UN Goodwill Ambassador focusing on preventing climate change.

“When these disasters strike, they strike us all,” Coster-Waldau said, likening the current pandemic to the environmental crisis. “We’ve known about this for a long time… and we still have time, but we’re running out of it, to do something about it, to change our ways.

“And I have this hope… that our leaders also have learned something from this, that when they talk to us as grown-ups, when they take the science, the facts, and pass on that information to us, then we will react accordingly and we can actually do something and we can make change on a large scale.”

In other news, Game Of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel has shared that co-star Emilia Clarke defended her when a fellow actor on set attempted to shame a “revealing outfit”.

The actress joined the cast in season three, and became good friends with Clarke in real-life as they shared scenes often. However, Clarke was forced to comfort Emmanuel, who played Missandei, after the “incident” with an extra.

Speaking to Vogue, Emmanuel said: “[Emilia] and I always looked out for each other. If you’re the only girls on a male-dominated set, it bonds you in a certain way.”