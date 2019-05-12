“Let’s clear this up”: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner on who is to blame for coffee cup gaffe

The cast are pointing fingers...

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has discussed who she thinks is to blame for last week’s coffee cup gaffe. Check out the clip below.

On last Sunday’s episode, eagle-eyed fans of the hit fantasy show noticed that a stray coffee cup appeared during a feast at Winterfell Castle, causing the mistake to go viral on social media within hours.

The production mishap resulted in a wealth of free advertising for Starbucks, though it was later revealed that the container came from a coffee shop close to the show’s Belfast studio.

Now, actor Sophie Turner – who portrays Sansa Stark – has had her say on who the caffeine-loving culprit could be.

“Well, look who it’s placed in front of,” said Turner on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.”

Turner was answering a question from husband and “huge fan” Joe Jonas, who joked that his wife was “definitely responsible” for the error. Fallon then took out an image of Turner holding a similar coffee cup on set while in full Sansa costume.

Earlier this week, Emilia Clark responded to Liam Cunningham’s claims that she might have been to blame. “What a bastard! I don’t even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam’s a cheeky one,” she said.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones fans have claimed that season 2 revealed how the Iron Throne battle will end.