‘Game Of Thrones’ star weighs in on petition to remake season 8: “I think it’s rude”

Jacob Anderson isn't impressed with fans' demands for a do-over

One of the stars of Game Of Thrones has weighed in on the petition from fans calling for season 8 of the show to be remade.

Some viewers have not been impressed by the final season of the hit HBO show, which has been plagued by a series of gaffes and criticised for a confusing plotline.

Jacob Anderson (aka Grey Worm) was asked about the petition, which has been signed by nearly one million people and calls for HBO to hire a new writing team to remake the episodes, during an appearance on Strahan And Sara. “I think it’s rude,” he replied.

“Obviously, the show feels to people like it belongs to them. That’s really good – I think it’s really important when people take something into their heart and it means something to them.”

He continued: “However, it doesn’t. I just mean that in the sense that I was there and the crew, in particular, are like the hardest working people I’ve ever met. I think to trivialise their work in that way – I find it quite sad.”

Anderson also spoke about the coffee cup incident, where a paper cup was left on a table and made its way into the final version of the show undetected by the crew. “That I can’t defend,” he laughed, before revealing what annoyed him most about that moment. “It’s not a Starbucks cup!” he said. “I was mad cos Starbucks were getting all this publicity.”

Meanwhile, a new fan theory claims that a big character is still alive. The fifth episode of season 8 saw several important characters meeting their end, with there seemingly being no room for any of them to make a miraculous escape.

However, one fan has theorised that Jaime Lannister (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) could still be alive, building a case on their Tumblr page to prove their point.