‘Game Of Thrones’ stars join Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’ for Netflix

Game Of Thrones stars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance have been cast in Netflix series The Sandman.

The actors will join Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar in the forthcoming show based on the DC comic book series by Neil Gaiman.

The official synopsis for The Sandman reads: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

Advertisement

Sturridge will be playing the Dream King, while Christie has been cast as Lucifer and Dance will be playing Roderick Burgess, described as a charlatan, blackmailer and magician.

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head,” Gaiman said in a statement.

“I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality.”

He added: “I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.

“This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Advertisement

The release date for The Sandman is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for further updates.